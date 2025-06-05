Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Will Play Draco Malfoy Again (But Not How You Think)
Tom Felton will soon be back as Draco Malfoy, but it won't be in the upcoming "Harry Potter" HBO Max TV show or some as-yet unannounced film sequel. Instead, he's scheduled to work on a project that dedicated fans of the franchise are likely very familiar with.
Felton first saw the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London's West End in 2022. During this time, he also gave an interview to The Independent, noting that he might potentially be willing to revisit his role as Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movie series in some fashion:
"I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't consider it. I definitely don't miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him."
These comments are now more timely than ever. On June 5, Felton appeared on the "Today" show (via People) to announce that, starting on November 11, 2025, he will begin a 19-week stint as the adult Draco in the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" production on Broadway. Now 37, Felton will return to his iconic role — and the play, which is set 19 years after the end of the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" film duology, is a perfect opportunity for him to do so. Understandably, the actor admitted to feeling quite emotional about his upcoming gig at the Lyric Theatre:
"It's very much a pinch-me kind of situation. I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back into his shoes — as a father this time, in a new story — I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting."
Felton is returning to a franchise that's far more controversial than it once was
The "Harry Potter" franchise has been in the spotlight for more than one reason over the years. Several "Harry Potter" stars have condemned Joanne Rowling's history of anti-trans comments, while the internet was ablaze over her involvement in the upcoming HBO Max "Harry Potter" TV show as soon as it was announced in 2023.
Tom Felton's reemergence in the franchise may draw attention to his own comments about the situation. Historically, Felton hasn't been among the most vocal "Harry Potter" alums when it comes to condemning Rowling's hate speech. In The Independent's interview, however, he discussed his pro-human rights beliefs and his view that the film property and the author are separate entities:
"I mean, the obvious things to say are that I'm pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights across the board, and pro-love. And anything that is not those things, I don't really have much time for. It is also a reminder that, as much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn't part of the filmmaking process as much as some people might think. I think I only recall seeing her once or twice on set. Honestly, with my friends, we all have differing opinions on various matters, and we celebrate our own choices. We certainly don't take any pleasure in putting crosshairs on people that may have said things that we disagree with."
Written by Jack Thorne from an original story by himself, Rowling, and John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" premiered in 2016. In 2021, Chris Columbus (who directed the first two "Harry Potter" films) expressed his willingness to direct a movie adaptation with the original key cast. However, should that ever come to pass, it's hard to imagine vocal Rowling critics like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson revisiting the franchise.