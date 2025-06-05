Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Will Play Draco Malfoy Again (But Not How You Think)

Tom Felton will soon be back as Draco Malfoy, but it won't be in the upcoming "Harry Potter" HBO Max TV show or some as-yet unannounced film sequel. Instead, he's scheduled to work on a project that dedicated fans of the franchise are likely very familiar with.

Felton first saw the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London's West End in 2022. During this time, he also gave an interview to The Independent, noting that he might potentially be willing to revisit his role as Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movie series in some fashion:

"I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't consider it. I definitely don't miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him."

These comments are now more timely than ever. On June 5, Felton appeared on the "Today" show (via People) to announce that, starting on November 11, 2025, he will begin a 19-week stint as the adult Draco in the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" production on Broadway. Now 37, Felton will return to his iconic role — and the play, which is set 19 years after the end of the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" film duology, is a perfect opportunity for him to do so. Understandably, the actor admitted to feeling quite emotional about his upcoming gig at the Lyric Theatre: