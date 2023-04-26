How The 2011 Crossover Comic Flashpoint Inspired The Flash Movie

Muschietti pointed out that the "Flashpoint" comics don't show what caused Barry's universe to reset right away: "In the comic book, we don't see this. It's a surprise." The new movie, he noted, is "more like a suspense" story, with "a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience because you understand everything that's happening." By the time Barry actually causes the timeline change on screen, we'll know exactly what's at stake and why it matters.

In short, the movie sounds like it'll be using the "Flashpoint" comic arc as a starting point, but shifting around the action so it's not an in medias res narrative structure anymore. Muschietti's comment about the "second part" of "Flashpoint" being unrelated to the film also seems to indicate that fans hoping for an exact retelling of Johns and Kubert's arc should adjust their expectations because the movie seems to have something else up its sleeve.

That being said, we do know "The Flash" is set to have major implications for the DCU, just as "Flashpoint" ultimately changed the game for DC Comics. Aside from bringing together multiple Batmans in one movie, DC Films co-CEO James Gunn has said that the film "resets everything" when it comes to the studio's ongoing storyline. Barry's timeline might not have lasting results for his story, but also for the stories of other DC heroes.

"The Flash" finally zooms into theaters on June 16, 2023.