How Stephen King Feels About George R.R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Series

Stephen King and George R.R. Martin — both prolific writers who are considered masters of their craft — couldn't be more different. For starters, King boasts an astonishing body of literary work (around 65 novels and 200 short stories!), thanks to a hyper-disciplined "just-do-it" approach to writing that has consistently paid off. On the other hand, Martin's much smaller, yet impressive oeuvre consists of the genre-defining "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which triggered a cultural phenomenon that has still got fans in a chokehold. Moreover, both writers offer distinct reading experiences: while King's crisp, evocative prose helps paint an engrossingly vivid picture (which works in favor of his best horror stories), Martin's writing tends to be obsessively detail-heavy, capable of rooting you in the minds of even the most unsympathetic characters.

What happens when these immensely talented authors cross paths? Well, it leads to an almost hour-long conversation, of course, in which King and Martin talk about their mutual appreciation for one another, exchange writing tips, and discuss their literary influences/interests. This is the same interview in which Martin sought advice for his writing block, asking King how the heck he manages to write six pages a day without being plagued by existential malaise. While King offers some pearls of wisdom (which boil down to gritting your teeth and getting it done), Martin's frustrations are completely understandable here. After all, even the finest writers can end up experiencing deep revulsion towards their work or simply not be in the mood to write anything for an extended amount of time.

As every avid "A Song of Ice and Fire" enthusiast must be aware, Martin's long-gestating sixth novel in the series, "The Winds of Winter," has become a bone of contention for the author. The overwhelming pressure of fan expectations, coupled with the latent anxiety of running out of time, has evoked complicated feelings within Martin, even though he has been busy collaborating on other literary projects. This is truly heartbreaking, and we must remind ourselves that Martin's legacy as a fantasy writer remains unforgettable even without a possible "Winds of Winter" or beyond.

In the vein of showing appreciation where it's due, let's take a look at how King feels about Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire," especially the first novel, "A Game of Thrones."