How Stephen King Feels About George R.R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Series
Stephen King and George R.R. Martin — both prolific writers who are considered masters of their craft — couldn't be more different. For starters, King boasts an astonishing body of literary work (around 65 novels and 200 short stories!), thanks to a hyper-disciplined "just-do-it" approach to writing that has consistently paid off. On the other hand, Martin's much smaller, yet impressive oeuvre consists of the genre-defining "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which triggered a cultural phenomenon that has still got fans in a chokehold. Moreover, both writers offer distinct reading experiences: while King's crisp, evocative prose helps paint an engrossingly vivid picture (which works in favor of his best horror stories), Martin's writing tends to be obsessively detail-heavy, capable of rooting you in the minds of even the most unsympathetic characters.
What happens when these immensely talented authors cross paths? Well, it leads to an almost hour-long conversation, of course, in which King and Martin talk about their mutual appreciation for one another, exchange writing tips, and discuss their literary influences/interests. This is the same interview in which Martin sought advice for his writing block, asking King how the heck he manages to write six pages a day without being plagued by existential malaise. While King offers some pearls of wisdom (which boil down to gritting your teeth and getting it done), Martin's frustrations are completely understandable here. After all, even the finest writers can end up experiencing deep revulsion towards their work or simply not be in the mood to write anything for an extended amount of time.
As every avid "A Song of Ice and Fire" enthusiast must be aware, Martin's long-gestating sixth novel in the series, "The Winds of Winter," has become a bone of contention for the author. The overwhelming pressure of fan expectations, coupled with the latent anxiety of running out of time, has evoked complicated feelings within Martin, even though he has been busy collaborating on other literary projects. This is truly heartbreaking, and we must remind ourselves that Martin's legacy as a fantasy writer remains unforgettable even without a possible "Winds of Winter" or beyond.
In the vein of showing appreciation where it's due, let's take a look at how King feels about Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire," especially the first novel, "A Game of Thrones."
Stephen King thanked George R.R. Martin for his Game of Thrones series
In the 2016 conversation between the two authors, King spoke for some time about his initial misgivings about reading Martin's books, as he had tried reading (epic fantasy author) Robert Jordan, but wasn't able to get into his works. Despite not having "any real urge" to read anything Martin had written, a medical condition inadvertently led King to pick up "A Game of Thrones" in an attempt to distract himself from physical pain. King revealed that he had sciatica, which caused pain that migrated from his back to his legs, making it especially difficult to lie down. During one such sleepless night, King picked up "A Game of Thrones" and was pleasantly surprised at how much of a page-turner it was:
"So I couldn't really sleep. I had a book that I was supposed to record. We were in the Sarasota area, and I had to go to Bradenton, and it hurt to drive. Everything hurt, and I couldn't sleep. So one night while I'm awake, I'm saying to myself, I'll try one of these f***ing George Martin books and see if this thing is any good. And it just carried me away [...], which is what books are supposed to do. And the last thing I had expected from those books is what page-turners they are. And I just got lost."
While King read Martin's books during sleepless nights caused by his medical condition, he would listen to the audiobook versions during the day while driving:
"Then when I had to go and record this thing, I had the audio versions, and I'd plug in the CDs in the car. They saved my life, man. So, thank you [to George R.R. Martin]."
This is a very sweet sentiment, and judging by Martin's reaction in the clip linked above, he seems especially touched by King's anecdote. Although King's circumstances are unique to him, it is not outlandish to assume that innumerable folks have been moved by Martin's explosively popular stories. Given how beloved "A Song of Ice and Fire" is, I would say that this deep adoration is a testimony to Martin's enduring legacy as a writer.