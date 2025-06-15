One Of The Best Star Trek Episodes Ever Got Its Title From Tim Burton's Batman

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" doesn't quite have the cultural cache of "The Original Series" or "The Next Generation," but don't think it's lesser because of that. Many Trekkies, including at least one person at /Film, have argued that "DS9" is the very finest "Star Trek" of them all.

"Deep Space Nine" was set on the titular space station, orbiting the formerly occupied planet Bajor. This singular setting wasn't the only way that "DS9" broke up the "Trek" formula; many of the show's episodes got darker than "Trek" usually does. The last two seasons featured a serialized narrative about Starfleet fighting a war against the invading Dominion. "DS9" took "Star Trek" into darkness first (and more successfully) before J.J. Abrams did so.

The episode "Duet" explored the scars left on Bajor by its Cardassian occupiers. Bajoran Major Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor) comes face to face with a man who appears to be Cardassian war criminal Gul Darhe'el (Harris Yulin, who got so invested he pushed for an audacious rewrite). "Duet" stages a compelling two-man show between Visitor and Yulin, and a morality play about guilt and forgiveness.

The other "DS9" episode commonly praised for going dark is season 6's "In The Pale Moonlight," when Captain Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) crosses some serious ethical boundaries to get the Romulans into the Dominion War. The episode's script, with a story credit by Peter Allan Fields and originally written by Michael Taylor, featured revisions from Ronald D. Moore (who loves Shakespearean drama in "Star Trek"). The title "In The Pale Moonlight" even comes from Moore. Where did Moore get it? It turns out he snagged it from Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" film, specifically a question asked by the Joker (Jack Nicholson): "Ever dance with the Devil in the pale moonlight?"

In "Batman," the Joker poses this question as a taunt to Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), who he doesn't know is Batman. "I always ask that of all my prey," the Joker explains. "I just like the sound of it." But there is a deeper meaning to the phrase, specifically about letting go of morality (like the Joker does) and in doing so, "dancing with the Devil."