Britt Lower's Favorite Severance Season 2 Reveal Was Exactly What The Show Needed

This post contains spoilers for "Severance."

"Severance" has been holding its cards pretty close to its chest, choosing to gradually unravel the nature of its mind-bending mystery. The show's season 2 finale (titled "Cold Harbor") is as anxiety-inducing as it gets, as Innie Mark (Adam Scott) fights to save his outie's wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), from her imprisonment by Lumon. We obviously do not have all the answers yet, as there's a world of "what does that mean?" or "what happens next?" to be answered, but "Severance" has finally revealed what's truly going on at its core. These long-awaited answers feel even more compelling because the series examines every facet of these characters we know, including how the core four at MDR (MacroData Refinement) are really like outside of Lumon.

Season 1 had already set up a marked contrast between Innie Mark and Outie Mark, but revealing what Outie Irving (John Turturro) and Outie Dylan (Zach Cherry) are like added more nuance to the conversation. Then there's Helly R. and Helena Eagan (Britt Lower), who are so innately different that they should be treated as distinct characters, further complicating what the severance process does to a person's soul. Season 2 makes these Innie/Outie overlaps and distinctions amply clear, as it spends considerably more time with the Outie counterparts. So when we see Outie Irving still hold a fascination with Outie Burt (Christopher Walken), the lines start blurring, and we are left with more questions than ever before.

Pinpointing a favorite "Severance" season 2 reveal might be difficult because of how tightly interwoven the show's text is, but Britt Lower told Entertainment Weekly that she was especially intrigued by what the folks at MDR are like on the outside.