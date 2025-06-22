Why Prime Video Canceled Citadel: Honey Bunny & Diana

Cinematic Universes are one of the hottest topics to debate on the Internet over the last half decade, largely due to the Marvel model consuming so many executives' imaginations over that span, and there are still folks out there trying to make fetch happen. But, what if an attempt at creating the next big pop culture obsession isn't an outright bomb and instead becomes a middle-of-the-road streaming success story? Well, that's exactly what happened to Amazon's "Citadel" and a huge reason why Prime Video opted to cancel "Citadel: Honey Bunny" and "Citadel: Diana."

"Citadel" was a massive undertaking for Prime Video, as they enlisted pop culture hitmakers Joe and Anthony Russo to design a sleek spy franchise for their streaming service, and there were lofty plans. Prime Video wanted the Russos to get a bunch of famous actors, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, to take part in "Citadel" and then use the framing of different locations around the world to launch spinoffs for different territories, a plan that was already in motion by the time the first season of the flagship streaming series aired. Unfortunately, the story of "Citadel" would hit quite a few snags as the future seasons of "Citadel: Honey Bunny" and "Citadel: Diana" were cancelled due to their budgets.

However, all is not lost for "Citadel" fans, as the two spinoffs will find their stories wound back into the story of the second season of the main show, a move that probably has your eyes crossed in confusion as you're reading this piece, so there's more to come in 2026. Amazon MGM Studios' head of TV, Vernon Sanders, confirmed this in a statement to Variety earlier this year, and the move to push the spinoff stories back into the main plot is something that surprised a lot of fans, despite the original series being what attracted fans to the world in the first place.