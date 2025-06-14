Why Netflix Canceled Michael Cera's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

We are Sex Bob-Omb and we are here to make you think about how silly it would be to read this without watching the entire season of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" because there are heavy spoilers ahead and stuff!

There are too many live-action remakes of animated projects. More often than not, these remakes merely take away the uniqueness, the endless imagination and possibilities, and the exquisite visual styles of their source material and reduce them to bland, visually uninteresting live-action movies without personality. Even the best ones struggle to reach the heights of their animated counterparts.

Sure, their continued existence makes sense commercially, but creatively every studio in Hollywood is going about things all wrong here. Why turn great animated movies into dull live-action slop when you could just turn an already fantastic live-action project into an even better animated one? "The Animatrix" fulfilled the promise of the world and the visual language of "The Matrix" (and moved the franchise closer to its anime origins), while "Star Wars" animation continues to prove that "Star Wars" is best when it's animated.

This brings us to "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which is not a remake but a remix of both Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels and Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action film adaptation "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." "Scot Pilgrim Takes Off" is also of the best anime of the 2020s and an improvement on O'Malley's comics and Wright's movie alike (each of which, to be clear, is quite good in its own right).

The show starts out as a pretty faithful retelling of both the "Scott Pilgrim" comics and film, only to take a wild detour and tell a story that re-contextualizes the entire franchise, giving side characters newfound depth and nuance while shining a light on characters that didn't get their due previously. Plus, the whole thing looks gorgeous, with a vibrant color palette and a kineticism in the movements that could only be achieved in animation.

Which made the news that Netflix would not be making additional seasons of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" all the more tragic for me.