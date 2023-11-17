Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Ending Explained: It's Never Too Late To Clean Up A Mess

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" takes a complete detour from the world of Scott Pilgrim we know and love, but the resulting story is as energetic, funny, and adorable as the original comics run — and perhaps even more insightful. The titular character (Michael Cera) actually "takes off" in the first episode, turning into a pile of coins when he's defeated in battle by Ramona's evil ex Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha). Though his friends and family assume he's dead, Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) thinks otherwise, and the show follows her perspective as she tries to get to the bottom of who might have kidnapped Scott.

In the season's penultimate episode, we find out that the kidnapper was none other than an older version of Scott (Will Forte), who says that beating Ramona's evil exes was the worst thing to ever happen to him. He explains that he and Ramona got married but separated after their honeymoon, and that his band also fell apart. Meanwhile, his friends are thriving: Wallace (Kieran Culkin) married a guy who works for Nintendo while Young Neil (Johnny Simmons) wrote a book.

Scott makes it back to the present day after visiting the future, but soon finds out an even older version of himself created a force field to prevent younger Scott and Ramona from even kissing. Meanwhile, Matthew Patel took over supervillain Gideon Graves' (Jason Schwartzman) entertainment empire and cast himself as the lead in a play about Scott's life, which all the characters attend in the finale.