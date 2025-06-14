The Walking Dead Show Creator Robert Kirkman Would Make If He Got The Rights Back

AMC purchased the rights to adapt "The Walking Dead" back in 2009 in what was called one of the network's largest ever development deals at the time.

Creative rights in comics are a hotbed for controversy. Comics are generally a collaborative medium, which can lead to ugly disputes over who deserves credit for what, especially when corporate publishers want as much of the pie as possible. Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and other executive producers on "The Walking Dead" sued AMC in 2022 for profits they claimed to be entitled to.

Kirkman himself has also been sued in the past by Tony Moore, who claimed that as a co-creator of "The Walking Dead" he was entitled to as many as half the proceeds of the comic. "Invincible" colorist William Crabtree has also sued Kirkman, contesting that he deserved a co-creator credit on that series. (Both suits were settled outside of court.)

The long and short of this situation is that Kirkman retains ownership over his original "Walking Dead" comics, but AMC likely has a hold on any right to make a television adaptation of the comics. If this is one of those "make an adaptation by X date or the lose the rights" (i.e. Sony Pictures' ownership of the Spider-Man film rights), then the rights probably won't revert any time soon. It doesn't make much financial sense for AMC to sell the rights (since they're making money off the TV shows), nor for Kirkman to outright buy them back. He's made plenty off of "The Walking Dead" TV show too, but even that may not be enough to foot AMC's asking price.

Still, an animated "The Walking Dead" series has to get fans' imaginations ticking.