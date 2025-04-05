The Real Reason Laurie Holden's Andrea Died In The Walking Dead Season 3

Oh, Andrea. If there's any character who "The Walking Dead" television series fumbled worse, I can't think of them. The Andrea of comics was one of the longest lasting and most beloved characters in the series, whereas Laurie Holden's version of Andrea in the TV show was despised. It's easy to draw a line from the dislike of her character to her early death in the season 3 finale, "Welcome to the Tombs."

Andrea's "Walking Dead" season 3 arc was invented for the show whole cloth, and a major departure from the comics. She winds up at Woodbury, the seemingly normal town run by the Governor (David Morrissey). Andrea clings to the illusion of the pre-apocalyptic world, so much so that she spends a whole half-season refusing to return to her friends. Her loyalty to Woodbury bites her (literally, in the neck, by way of a zombie the Governor locks her up with). She gets a goodbye to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), then shoots herself in the head so she won't become a zombie after death.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after "Welcome to the Tombs" aired in 2013, former "Walking Dead" showrunner Glen Mazzara said: "I thought it was important that we always show that no one is safe. It's also important to show the effect that these deaths have on our other characters." Andrea's death, which happened because she tried to prevent a war between Woodbury and her old group, was what convinced Rick to welcome other Woodbury citizens. It was "an ultimate sacrifice that was worthy of the season finale" in Mazzara's words.

"The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman had no objections, per his own THR interview. In general, Kirkman was in favor of the show making changes to his, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comics. Kirkman saw the show as a chance at do-over for the character Shane, whom he killed too early in "Walking Dead" issue #6. Hence, Jon Bernthal's Shane got to last about twice as long as the character in the comic. Kirkman also liked show-original character Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) enough that he introduced a character quite similar to Daryl — the two-faced, crossbow-wielding Dwight — into the comics.

Andrea's death was another change he didn't mind, and he cited the same storytelling reasons as Mazzara. "To a certain extent (changes in the show are) somewhat risky but at the end of the day I like the idea of there being big differences that key in to this is the show, this is the comic. I like that there's some kind of separation there," said Kirkman.