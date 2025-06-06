Two Of A24's Best Horror Movies Secretly Share A Universe

In "Bring Her Back," Laura (Sally Hawkins) is a grieving mother who recently lost her daughter, Cathy (Mischa Heywood), in a tragic domestic accident. Her overwhelming loss drives her to somehow track down a series of videotapes that supposedly outline an occult ritual by which the soul of a deceased person can be transferred to a host and resurrected. While the film shows some snippets of footage from the tapes, we have to put the pieces of this ritual together ourselves, which is how the Philippous keep the audience simultaneously in Laura's perspective (who is completely new to this practice, despite having the "instructions") and the point of view of her potential victims Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips) and Piper (Sora Wong), who are critical pieces in her attempt to bring Cathy back.

While the origin of the tapes (they seem to come from Russia) and the identity of the people seen in them remain a mystery, the Black Angel Tapes website does reveal how Laura came to possess some copies. It seems she was turned on to the occult black market site by a tarot reader and medium with the handle of "Empress," who lives in Laura's native Australia. The site has a listing for the "Tari Resurrection Tapes" still up, along with a thread of messages from a user named "PomPom," who is very likely Laura. The messages show that Laura, as in the film, is in over her head when it comes to this ritual.

The listing right above the Resurrection Tapes is seeking a "Demonic Embalmed Hand," and the lister is selling a tape of footage of some teens using the hand for a music video for their band. Yes, this appears to be the cursed hand from "Talk to Me," the one which allows the user to speak to the spirits of the dead — and to let them in, if they're not careful. Not only does this confirm that "Bring Her Back" and "Talk to Me" exist in the same universe, but it also confirms that the hand is still missing after the events of that film. Could this be a tease for the already-announced sequel? Might any of the other objects listed on the site refer to elements we'll see in that film, or perhaps another future Philippou horror flick? Only time will tell.