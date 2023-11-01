The Touching True Story Behind Talk To Me's Haunted Hand

The co-directors of "Talk to Me" knew that they were treading on familiar ground when it came to paranormal possessions. However, given how personal this film was to them, they wanted to tap into that raw emotion in this film. For reference, they looked to "The Exorcist." Danny told Time:

"The mom's reactions to everything feel so real, like her trying to figure out [what's happening to her daughter] and, after everything, finally succumbing and going to the church and asking them about exorcism because there's no other possible answer. It was always in my head to try to have characters that feel as real as she did."

The horror of this helplessness could be found in Riley's family members during his possession. Just like Mia, they process their grief through hand-holding. The only difference is that Riley's family grieves his possession in a productive way that breeds human connection.

But when it comes to the supernatural capabilities of the hand, these possessions are only the tip of the iceberg. The Phillippou brothers have hinted at a lot more lore behind the hand that's only subtly referenced in the film and will be developed in future sequels.

"It's a physical representation of everything that was being spoken about, and it was important to us to find the history of the hand — just like the characters," Michael explained to Indiewire. "It makes it so much more dynamic of an experience if you know the backstory and what led the hand to being where it is."

There are also lots of etchings on the hand that hold mythological significance, according to the "Talk To Me" directors. Danny added, "The hand itself is a bit of a Rubik's cube, and there's some hints on there as well."