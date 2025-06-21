A Classic Simpsons Episode Turned Lord Of The Flies Into A Comedy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Simpsons" thrives on parody, from "Planet of the Apes" musicals to all the trips that "Treehouse of Horror" has taken into the twilight zone. I saw "The Simpsons" episode "Rosebud" before I had ever seen "Citizen Kane" (no cane included).

"Simpsons" season 9 episode "Das Bus" homages the 1981 submarine epic "Das Boot" (German for "The Boat"). However, the actual story of the episode parodies something else: William Golding's 1954 novel "Lord of the Flies," which follows British schoolboys stranded on a desert island who then become savage and tribal murderers. In "Das Bus," Bart, Lisa, and their Springfield Elementary classmates are traveling to a statewide Model U.N. club event. A bus crash sends them into the ocean, where they drift to an uncharted island. While they miss the model U.N., they still have to use the skills of the club to form a new society.

Being the one American kid who didn't read "Lord of the Flies" in middle school (I've since corrected this oversight), I first saw the story told by "Das Bus." The parody goes well beyond the premise of "kids stuck on an island." Though definitely much funnier, the episode has the same dramatic arc as "Lord of the Flies." The kids expect they're in for an adventure (Bart: "It'll be just like 'The Swiss Family Robinson,' only with more cursing") and get hit in the face with brutal reality.

The characters become parallels to the "Lord of the Flies" cast too: The Simpson kids are both Ralph (the first leader who tries to hang onto law) and Nelson is Jack Merridew (the one who takes over and whips up the violence). Milhouse, as the chubby one with glasses, is Piggy, even if he's nowhere near as smart or mature.

Nelson even uses Milhouse's glasses to start a fire, just like the "Lord of the Flies" kids used Piggy's. When the kids first wash up on the island, Bart catches their attention by blowing into a conch shell, the way Ralph does in the book. In "Lord of the Flies," the conch shell is the symbol of the boys' democracy; to speak at an assembly, one must ask for and hold the shell. When Jack takes over, that rule breaks down.