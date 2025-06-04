The Biggest Selling Point Of Karate Kid: Legends Hurts The Movie The Most

"Karate Kid: Legends" really likes to tell its audience that it's about two branches of the same tree. In-universe, this refers to the kung-fu that Jackie Chan's Mr. Han teaches and the karate that Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi used to practice. In reality, however, this can also apply to "Karate Kid: Legends" being a tale of two movies at odds with each other. The first movie is a fantastic reconstruction of the "Karate Kid" formula and tropes, with the titular kid becoming a teacher rather than being a student.

It helps that Ben Wang is a really good lead. He portrays his character, Li Fong, as a relatable and charismatic underdog with a painful past that you can't help but root for. And yet, he is not completely defenseless, as for the first time the protagonist of a "Karate Kid" title already has some martial arts knowledge at the start of the story. This makes Li a unique character in the franchise. It gives him more confidence, allowing him to form a fascinating mentor-mentee relationship with local pizza joint owner Victor (Joshua Jackson). As a sequel to the 2010 "The Karate Kid," the film makes for a fun continuation of the story of Mr. Han, who is the funniest part of the movie thanks to his eccentric shifu ways and badass displays of martial arts (as only Jackie Chan could do).

The big problem lies with the second movie within "Legends," which is when it unites both branches of the "Karate Kid" property and brings the world of the 2010 "Karate Kid" into that of the original 1984 film by introducing Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso to the mix. Mr. Han and Daniel's meeting was by far the biggest selling point in the film's marketing, but it's also what hurts the movie the most (that and the severe lack of Jaden Smith's Dre Parker).