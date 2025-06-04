Why Jaden Smith's Dre Parker Didn't Return For Karate Kid: Legends

Jaden Smith made his film debut in 2006's "The Pursuit of Happyness," where he acted alongside his father, Will Smith. He would follow that film up with a supporting part in 2008's "The Day the Earth Stood Still," but it was "The Karate Kid" that served as his first outing as the lead of a film. While this at-the-time remake of a beloved film may not be seen in the same light as the original, it still received positive reviews and grossed $359.1 million on a $40 million budget, making it the highest-grossing film of the entire franchise.

Now that the 2010 film is part of the canon of the film series, one of the natural questions that comes to mind is what became of Dre Parker? By the time the events of "Karate Kid: Legends" occur, it would have been nearly 15 years since he first met Mr. Han in Beijing and was trained in his ways of Kung Fu. The new film picks up in real time, and Mr. Han has stopped being a maintenance man and returned to his career as the full-time master of his own dojo. However, not only is Dre Parker nowhere to be seen, but he isn't even mentioned at all. Director Jonathan Entwistle was asked by Inverse about the absence of Jaden Smith's character from the film, but reassured that he is still canon to the franchise, and hints that he might still be out there. As he explained: