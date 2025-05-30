How Karate Kid: Legends Connects To Netflix's Cobra Kai

This post contains spoilers for "Karate Kid: Legends."

When it was first announced that Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan were joining forces for a new "Karate Kid" movie in 2023, the final season of "Cobra Kai" hadn't even finished its closing round. As a result, fans speculated about how the new film that became "Karate Kid: Legends" would integrate into the popular Netflix series, if at all. Would the events of the Sekai Taikai find their way out of Los Angeles and into New York City? Would we see LaRusso hard at work training a new class at Miyagi-Do, and would former students end up making surprise appearances as well to give their former sensei the seal of approval for the new Karate Kid, Li Fong (Ben Wang)?

Now that the film is in theaters, fans of the franchise, and most specifically "Cobra Kai," can finally get some clarity on where in the ongoing karate-fueled adventures of former All-Valley champ and leading car salesman Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), this new installment takes place. More importantly, we can confirm how tight the bonds are between the latest film and Netflix's high-kicking series. The answer, which may disappoint die-hard fans of the franchise, is not very, as "Karate Kid: Legends" only just taps into the territory of "Cobra Kai" with one briefly visited location. What might redeem its limited cohesion, however, is the surprise appearance in the film's final moments that is guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of any fan who has been following this franchise over the last 40 years.