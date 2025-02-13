Who Wins The Sekai Taikai Tournament In Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3?

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

After seven years, six seasons, and two streaming platforms (three if you count YouTube Red and YouTube Premium as separate), "Cobra Kai" has finally come to an end. And as you might expect from a show all about karate tournaments, the series sends things off with a trio of climactic fights at the Sekai Taikai world championship. "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 isn't as outlandish as some other points in the show, but it gives most of the major characters good closure and some significant victories, be they on the mat or off it.

After the bloody and abrupt interruption of the tournament in Season 6 Part 2, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) convinces the other senseis to resume competition for the final rounds by moving the event from Barcelona to the San Fernando Valley. After Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) decides not to return to the tournament, Tory Nichols (Peyton List) is automatically bumped to the girls' final against Zara Malik (Rayna Valladingham). And while it looked for a while like Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) might not get a big climactic moment on the mat, he steps up in his old Cobra Kai gi when Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) goes down hard against Axel Kovačević (Patrick Luwis).

While you might think that an 18-and-under karate tournament would be decided by characters aged 18 and younger, this is "Cobra Kai," so things don't go quite so simply. Let's break down who wins the Sekai Taikai and where the characters each land at the end of "Cobra Kai" Season 6.