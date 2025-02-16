Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Gives Johnny Lawrence His Own Karate Kid Moment

At the last minute, when everything seems lost, John Kreese signs Johnny up as the new Cobra Kai sensei (before going to blow himself and Silver up in his yacht) and Miguel as their captain. The show ends as it once began, with Johnny and Miguel reviving Cobra Kai in an underdog mirroring of Miyagi and Daniel. But things are different this time. For one thing, Daniel isn't trying to sabotage Johnny, but actively supports him — to the point of showing up at the Sekai Taikai final wearing a Cobra Kai gi.

Of course, due to a dumb technicality, the Seikai Taikai ends in a tie that can only be resolved with a fight between senseis. This is an utterly ridiculous development, but this show has long been essentially a live-action sports anime, and it works. Seeing Johnny train with Daniel at the beach like they're Apollo and Rocky in "Rocky III" while Joe Esposito's "You're the Best" is already incredible, but what comes after is even better.

We knew Johnny Lawrence was the defending champion of the All Valley Karate Tournament by the time he faced off against LaRusso in 1984, but given that was Daniel's movie, Johnny was simply a force to be reckoned with and then beaten. This time, however, Johnny is the underdog, the true Karate Kid, and he is a changed man. This is a new and improved Johnny who has come to recognize the value of defense karate and Miyagi's teachings. So when the time comes and Wolf starts preparing a super attack like Daniel did with his crane kick, Johnny finally understands that it wasn't that the kick was technically illegal, it's that Daniel knew he could just stand still and let Johnny come at him aggressively. What won was his defensive technique. This time, Johnny also patiently waits for his opening and takes down Wolf.

Sure, he doesn't win with a crane kick, but the moment Johnny beats Wolf and wins the Sekai Taikai for the dojo he tried so hard to restore and redeem is as big a victory as when Daniel wins the All Valley in 1984. This was always Johnny's story, and at long last, he has fulfilled Barney Stinson's theories and become "The Karate Kid."