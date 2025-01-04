A Classic How I Met Your Mother Episode (Sort Of) Predicted Cobra Kai

One of the funniest running gags in "How I Met Your Mother" is how Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) always roots for the bad guys in movies and shows. He thinks King Joffrey was a "fair and wise ruler" in "Game of Thrones," and cheers on Hans Gruber all throughout "Die Hard." It's a joke that sort of makes sense for Barney, an amoral agent of chaos who should probably be in prison, but it's the sort of thing you can spend all day pulling apart the logic of. How far does Barney's villain worship go exactly? Does he root for Frank Booth in "Blue Velvet" too, or for Hans Landa in "Inglorious Basterds"? I sure hope not!

Thankfully, "HIMYM" limits its examples of Barney's villain worship to less serious movies. Most notable is "The Karate Kid," where Barney roots for the blonde bully Johnny (William Zabka) instead of scrappy underdog Daniel (Ralph Macchio). In season 4 Barney explains his reading of the film, saying, "It's the story of a hopeful young karate enthusiast whose dreams and moxie take him all the way to the All Valley Karate Championship. Of course, sadly, he loses in the final round to that nerd kid, but he learns an important lesson about gracefully accepting defeat."

It seems like a one-off joke, but four seasons later the real William Zabka shows up to Barney's bachelor party, thanking him for showing that someone else "finally" understands what "The Karate Kid" is really about. It's one of the best moments of Barney's life, thrown into one of the best episodes of season 8. Zabka would go on to regularly make appearances in season 9 of the show, even becoming Barney's best man for a little bit there.

A lot of fans credit this storyline for predicting "Cobra Kai," a popular TV series that debuted in 2018 and followed up on the lives of Daniel and Johnny from "The Karate Kid." In this show, Johnny is indeed portrayed more sympathetically than he is in the original film. However, "How I Met Your Mother" did more than just predict this new TV show; it also played a small role in getting the show produced in the first place.