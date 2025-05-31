Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends Casting Creates A Weird Problem

This post contains spoilers for "Karate Kid: Legends."

No disrespect to the dojo, but like it or not, "Cobra Kai" was a show that, as it progressed, settled into the camp of "so good it's bad" and remained there for six entire seasons. Even with the message it aimed to convey and the underdog story centered around ended with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the show was still about high school kids taking karate class way too seriously, perhaps even more than Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) did back in the day. It's also what made some of the show's fight scenes so eye-rollingly tolerable. Sure, they were well-choreographed, but next to shows like "Warrior" or "Gangs of London," "Cobra Kai" was outclassed. It's this setback that becomes even more noticeable when one of its most respected teachers tries to impart wisdom to a new student in "Karate Kid: Legends" (read our review of the film here).

It's clear within the first few moments of seeing Li Wang (Ben Wong) in action that the kid can handle himself and wouldn't just be tough competition for our favorite All-Valley contenders, but wipe the floor with them, regardless of how inconsistent his "skills" might be shown as throughout the film. It's also why, when it comes to the original Karate Kid teaching the new student, it doesn't feel like there's much he needs to take on board. That really shouldn't come as a shock considering that Li Wang's original teacher is Mr. Han, played by the legendary Jackie Chan — the film's greatest assets that highlights one of its biggest weaknesses.