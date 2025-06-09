Why George Sr. Won't Cameo In Young Sheldon's Georgie And Mandy Spin-Off Again

In an interview with Dexerto, Montana Jordan revealed that they're very unlikely to ever have George Sr. appear again, saying:

"I mean, that would kind of be going against the storyline. He's passed away and now you've seen Georgie become the man of the household. But hey, maybe we'd see him as a ghost someday. There ain't no telling."

It's tough to imagine them wanting to get rid of Barber entirely, as the talented comedic actor brought a lot of love and empathy to George, getting emotional over scenes with his fictional son. George changed quite a bit between "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," with the writers even retconning certain things the elder Sheldon (Jim Parsons) said and believed about his father, but a part of what made him so lovable was Barber's performance. The idea of George returning as a ghost is a lot of fun and is something that could potentially happen at some point, but it's not super likely because this is Georgie's story now, and he has to grow into his own sense of fatherhood. Maybe we'll see him in the show's eventual finale, Force Ghost style, looking on as a proud father, but fans might just have to accept that they've truly seen George for the last time.