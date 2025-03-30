The Georgie Scene That Made Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Extremely Emotional
Lance Barber was at the heart of some of the most emotional scenes on "Young Sheldon," the most notable being the death of his character, George Cooper Sr., in the show's final season. However, while many fans probably associate the Cooper patriarch with the sitcom's most tear-inducing moments, Barber spilled water over a romantic scene. In an interview with TVLine, he explained that the episode where Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) marries Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) got him right in the feels, and it had a lasting impact on him. As he explained:
"That was the first day I felt emotional as well, and it kept hitting me over and over. And we're [Mary and George Cooper Sr.] not even featured in that. That's such a moment with Mandy and her dad. It's beautiful, but I was a mess for that scene in the wedding."
Barber also noted that Georgie and Mandy's wedding scene felt like watching his own son get married, even though he isn't related to Montana Jordan in real life. However, he played his sitcom dad for seven seasons and built a rapport with the young actor, along with his other castmates. That said, he enjoyed being part of the "Young Sheldon" storyline that the cast and fans dreaded most of all.
Lance Barber was less emotional about George Cooper's death
Lance Barber missed George Cooper's death scene on "Young Sheldon" because he wanted the other actors to feel a sense of loss on the set. His absence helped his co-stars deliver memorable and emotional performances, fueled by the knowledge that their tenure of working with Barber was coming to an end. The good news, though, is that Barber wasn't as tearful about his character's demise as he was watching his on-screen son get married. In fact, he was quite happy to see George killed off, as he explained in an interview with TV Insider:
"I have a selfish perspective on it ending the way that it is for my character because I think it's memorable. Selfishly, as a character actor, I get to play [the part of] America's dad gets to die on TV. To have that as part of my legacy as a TV actor, I think that's pretty neat."
Despite George's death, Barber is happy to reprise his role on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," which he does in season 1's "Typhoid Georgie" episode. The scene in question sees George share an emotional moment with Montana Jordan's character during a dream sequence — until he turns into a zombie. Hopefully, this leads to more outings for Barber in the "Young Sheldon" spin-off, as many fans aren't ready to say goodbye to George yet.