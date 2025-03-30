The Georgie Scene That Made Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Extremely Emotional

Lance Barber was at the heart of some of the most emotional scenes on "Young Sheldon," the most notable being the death of his character, George Cooper Sr., in the show's final season. However, while many fans probably associate the Cooper patriarch with the sitcom's most tear-inducing moments, Barber spilled water over a romantic scene. In an interview with TVLine, he explained that the episode where Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) marries Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) got him right in the feels, and it had a lasting impact on him. As he explained:

"That was the first day I felt emotional as well, and it kept hitting me over and over. And we're [Mary and George Cooper Sr.] not even featured in that. That's such a moment with Mandy and her dad. It's beautiful, but I was a mess for that scene in the wedding."

Barber also noted that Georgie and Mandy's wedding scene felt like watching his own son get married, even though he isn't related to Montana Jordan in real life. However, he played his sitcom dad for seven seasons and built a rapport with the young actor, along with his other castmates. That said, he enjoyed being part of the "Young Sheldon" storyline that the cast and fans dreaded most of all.