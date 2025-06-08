As far as anime shows go, few are more popular worldwide than "Dragon Ball Z," with the long-running franchise remaining an immortal hit amongst fans worldwide. Created by the late great Akira Toriyama, "DBZ," as it's commonly referred to, is the sequel to the original "Dragon Ball" anime that ran until 1989. Just as "Dragon Ball" chronicled its martial arts protagonist Goku growing up, "DBZ" showcases his adult life as he raises a family of his own. Of course, Goku's home life is overshadowed by the increased emphasis on escalating battles throughout the story. Seriously, "DBZ" is all about powerscaling!

Running for 291 episodes from 1989 to 1996, "DBZ" served as the perfect gateway anime for international audiences and is available to stream on platforms like Crunchyroll. From Goku and his allies transforming into progressively more powerful combat states to epic twists and battles, there are several episodes that stand out from the rest. With that in mind, we've compiled our personal favorites, using the original episode numbering, but under the official English-language dub produced by Funimation. Here are the 12 best "Dragon Ball Z" episodes in the order that they aired.