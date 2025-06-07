The Pitt's Best Possible Romance Could Become A Reality In Season 2
If you watched season 1 of "The Pitt," HBO Max's hugely popular new medical drama, chances are you felt a bit sad when the final episode dropped. Not necessarily because the season ended on a particularly tragic note (though there's plenty of tragedy to go around throughout season 1), but because the show feels so real that it's genuinely a bit sad to have to say goodbye to the characters.
"The Pitt" has been praised for its medical accuracy, which was a central consideration for creator R. Scott Gemmil and executive producers John Wells and Noah Wyle (who also stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch). The trio wanted to tell the story of overworked and often traumatized emergency doctors in a post-COVID world, and keeping things as accurate as possible was of the utmost importance. But the show's realism goes beyond medical terminology and emergency department procedures. "The Pitt" pulled off something truly impressive by introducing an expansive ensemble cast and giving every one of the characters a rich and detailed story of their own.
By the end of the series, you're not only convinced you've seen a real ER shift unfold before your eyes, but you also feel as though you've gotten to know real people. As such, while we all reel from the unrelenting horror faced by the team in season 1, we're also invested in the characters' personal experiences, including their love lives. Perhaps the most obvious romance that fans will be keen to see play out is one between Dr. Robby and Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins, who was absent from the last few episodes of season 1 after experiencing a miscarriage. She and Dr. Robby clearly have a shared history and there may even be some lingering feelings there. Then there's the burgeoning romance between Jalen Thomas Brooks' Mateo Diaz and Shabana Azeez's Victoria Javadi. But there's another, slightly less overt relationship that could blossom in "The Pitt" season 2.
The Pitt season 1 set up a romance between Dr. Abbot and Dr. Mohan
Among the members of the "Pitt" cast is Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan, a third-year resident in the Emergency Department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Initially, she clashes with Dr. Michael Robinavitch over the amount of time she spends with patients, but by the end of season 1, she's proven herself to be an indispensable member of the team, saving a man's life during the mass casualty event that takes place in the last few episodes. She does so under the watchful eye of Sean Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abott, an attending physician who seems to have taken a shine to the younger doctor and guides her through a risky procedure to extract air from her patient's heart.
In an interview with Gold Derby Ganesh talked about the potential romance between the two doctors, which was really only teased in season 1. Had a deleted scene that involved Dr. Abbott referring to Dr. Mohan as the "smartest" doctor on the team remained in place, the attraction might have been more obvious. As it stands, audiences were left to wonder whether Dr. Abbott does, in fact, like Dr. Mohan or whether he's just a bit of a flirt. But that could change in season 2.
"I would hope over the next year she'll realize he's flirting," said Ganesh. "At that point, I'd be like, 'Girl, like, how are you not seeing what's happening right in front of you?'" The performer, who attended medical school herself before pursuing acting, spoke about how working with Hatosy was "great" and said the heart procedure was "so fun" to shoot. "I just thought it was so fun and flirtatious to be, like, working over this heart procedure, but then he lets me take the reins," she explained. Should the show's writers want to push things beyond flirtation, Ganesh certainly sees a future for the pair as well.
Dr. Abbot and Dr. Mohan's future is up to the show's writers
During her Gold Derby interview, Supriya Ganesh spoke about a shared respect between her character and Dr. Jack Abbot (who, prior to working in the Pittsburgh ER, was a combat medic). "I think I understand where he's coming from," she said, adding:
"I understand his background and I think he's even, over the course of the mass casualty, taught me a bunch of things about thinking on my feet, working with the resources, the materials you have. And I think that even allows Samira to be pushed to do some pretty badass things in episodes 13 and 14. So, I think he's absolutely just a really great influence on the character."
Ultimately, Ganesh said the pair's future is "up to the writers" but did note that it's "interesting" to think about how Dr. Mohan and Dr. Abbot might work as a couple. Both are depicted as workaholics, and it remains unclear how such a dynamic might play out, were they to get together. As Ganesh put it:
"Will they further fall into workaholic tendencies and bring that out in each other or will they find something that's going to help them not throw themselves into work as much and build a life outside of this? I don't know, but I'm just excited to see where the writers decide to take it. I'm looking forward to finding out what happens, just like everyone else."
Shawn Hatosy also spoke about a deleted scene that could have completely changed Dr. Mohan and Dr. Abbot in an interview with Variety. According to the actor, the scene in which his character called Dr. Mohan the smartest on the team "was definitely, in my opinion, heading in a direction." He continued, "I think he likes her," and noted the "flirtation" between the two. But as Hatosy also pointed out, Dr. Abbott is in a "power position," which would complicate any potential romance. Thus far, Abbott has been a likable and sympathetic character who surely won over every audience member when he worked on a gunshot wound victim while in the process of donating blood himself. As such, making it seem as if Abbot is, in any way, abusing his power as a senior doctor in his relationship with Dr. Mohan would be, well, a bit of a bummer. Of course, the "Pitt" writers have already proven themselves adept at navigating challenging topics with a basis in the real-world, so I'm sure that will be no different when it comes to the Mohan/Abbott relationship.
"The Pitt" is currently streaming on HBO Max.