The Pitt's Best Possible Romance Could Become A Reality In Season 2

If you watched season 1 of "The Pitt," HBO Max's hugely popular new medical drama, chances are you felt a bit sad when the final episode dropped. Not necessarily because the season ended on a particularly tragic note (though there's plenty of tragedy to go around throughout season 1), but because the show feels so real that it's genuinely a bit sad to have to say goodbye to the characters.

"The Pitt" has been praised for its medical accuracy, which was a central consideration for creator R. Scott Gemmil and executive producers John Wells and Noah Wyle (who also stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch). The trio wanted to tell the story of overworked and often traumatized emergency doctors in a post-COVID world, and keeping things as accurate as possible was of the utmost importance. But the show's realism goes beyond medical terminology and emergency department procedures. "The Pitt" pulled off something truly impressive by introducing an expansive ensemble cast and giving every one of the characters a rich and detailed story of their own.

By the end of the series, you're not only convinced you've seen a real ER shift unfold before your eyes, but you also feel as though you've gotten to know real people. As such, while we all reel from the unrelenting horror faced by the team in season 1, we're also invested in the characters' personal experiences, including their love lives. Perhaps the most obvious romance that fans will be keen to see play out is one between Dr. Robby and Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins, who was absent from the last few episodes of season 1 after experiencing a miscarriage. She and Dr. Robby clearly have a shared history and there may even be some lingering feelings there. Then there's the burgeoning romance between Jalen Thomas Brooks' Mateo Diaz and Shabana Azeez's Victoria Javadi. But there's another, slightly less overt relationship that could blossom in "The Pitt" season 2.