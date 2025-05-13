A Deleted The Pitt Scene Could Have Completely Changed Dr. Mohan And Abbot

In the interview, Hatosy, whose character has become so beloved that fans are demanding a spin-off about his shift at the hospital, revealed that there was a moment cut from the first episode that would have changed the dynamic between Abbot and Mohan going forward:

"There's one line in the first episode that got cut, where somebody makes a comment that she's slow, and I say, 'She's the smartest person here.' And just from that, I feel like it was definitely, in my opinion, heading in a direction ... I think he likes her, if I'm being honest, only because of what I read. He has admiration for her brain, there's something there. When you're working closely with somebody that can evolve. So I think there's a flirtation. I don't want to sound creepy when I say it because he's in the power position."

It's wonderful that Hatosy is aware of the power position his character is in and how that could be perceived, but honestly, it's possible to see the sparks between Abbot and Mohan. If the upcoming second season (or the potential spin-off) goes in the direction where Abbot and Mohan flirt a bit more and even pursue (or dodge) a relationship, it could be an interesting way for the series to realistically reckon with romances where there are power imbalances.

Whether the team behind "The Pitt" decides to depict workplace romances at all on the series has yet to be seen, but one thing's for certain: the fans will be watching and shipping the characters anyway.