A Deleted The Pitt Scene Could Have Completely Changed Dr. Mohan And Abbot
The breakout hit Max series "The Pitt" might have a lot in common with its predecessors, like "ER" and "M*A*S*H," but one thing the show seems to be missing that those had was a little bit of romance. While that's likely because the series is intended to be as realistic as possible and romance between coworkers in the hospital is potentially challenging at best and extremely problematic at worst, almost every medical TV show has at least some kind of romance happening. "M*A*S*H" gave Hawkeye all kinds of nurse girlfriends, "Grey's Anatomy" was practically made of pairings, and even the medical comedy "Scrubs" had its fair share of romance. There's a little tiny bit of attempted (and failed) flirtation between Javadi (Shabana Azeez) and nurse Mateo (Jalen Thomas Brooks), but that's pretty much it.
In an interview with Variety, actor Shawn Hatosy, who plays fan favorite night shift attending Dr. Jack Abbot, revealed that there was a deleted part of a season 1 scene that would have changed the dynamic between Dr. Abbot and Supriya Ganesh's character Dr. Samira Mohan quite a bit, and maybe even hinted at things being more romantic between them.
Dr. Abbot would have stuck up for Dr. Mohan
In the interview, Hatosy, whose character has become so beloved that fans are demanding a spin-off about his shift at the hospital, revealed that there was a moment cut from the first episode that would have changed the dynamic between Abbot and Mohan going forward:
"There's one line in the first episode that got cut, where somebody makes a comment that she's slow, and I say, 'She's the smartest person here.' And just from that, I feel like it was definitely, in my opinion, heading in a direction ... I think he likes her, if I'm being honest, only because of what I read. He has admiration for her brain, there's something there. When you're working closely with somebody that can evolve. So I think there's a flirtation. I don't want to sound creepy when I say it because he's in the power position."
It's wonderful that Hatosy is aware of the power position his character is in and how that could be perceived, but honestly, it's possible to see the sparks between Abbot and Mohan. If the upcoming second season (or the potential spin-off) goes in the direction where Abbot and Mohan flirt a bit more and even pursue (or dodge) a relationship, it could be an interesting way for the series to realistically reckon with romances where there are power imbalances.
Whether the team behind "The Pitt" decides to depict workplace romances at all on the series has yet to be seen, but one thing's for certain: the fans will be watching and shipping the characters anyway.