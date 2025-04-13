The Pitt: Noah Wyle Explains Why Dr. Collins Was Absent For So Long

Do not keep reading if you haven't watched all of season 1 of "The Pitt" — spoilers for the entire season lie ahead.

Season 1 of "The Pitt" has come to an excellent and satisfying conclusion, but there is one thing some fans might be wondering about: what happened to Tracy Ifeachor's senior ER resident Dr. Heather Collins? In the season's 11th episode, "5:00 P.M." — the show, like "24," is told using a "real-time" conceit in which each episode is one hour of an emergency room shift — Collins faces a massive personal loss and is comforted by Noah Wyle's lead character Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch before he tells her she should go home, turn her phone off, and get some rest. Ifeachor's Collins does not appear for the rest of the season ... so what happened?

Advertisement

Wyle appeared on The Ringer's pop culture podcast "The Watch" with Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald the day after the finale, "9:00 P.M.," aired to explain why the show strategically kept Collins out of the action, which included a devastating mass casualty event after an active shooter attacks an event called PittFest. (In the finale, Robby tells his staff that 112 injured people came into their ER, and they were able to save 106 of them.)

After Greenwald joked about Collins' particularly strong "do not disturb" setting on her phone, Wyle said that, due to Robby's connection to Collins — which I'll circle back to in just a moment–— she would be able to help him through the breakdown he experiences during the show's toughest episode, "7:00 P.M.," but Robby needed the breakdown.

Advertisement

"That's an interesting choice, because her character made such an impact, it's a beautiful performance, the relationships she has with Robby, with everyone, and she's very, very good," Greenwald remarked to Wyle of the decision to sideline Collins past episode 11. "And then she really doesn't come back."

"Well, the whole end of the season is just removing bearing walls from Robby's life," Wyle replied. "You know, he leans so heavily on Collins and Langdon [a resident played by Patrick Ball], and then you take them both away from him."