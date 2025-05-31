The Adria Arjona Romantic Crime Movie Andor Fans Need To Watch Next

Adria Arjona just finished up an astonishing run on the second and final season of "Andor" as Bix Caleen, a black market dealer and mechanic who ends up in a romantic entanglement with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) ... but if you want to check out another action-packed romance that stars Arjona, you should absolutely watch "Hit Man."

Richard Linklater's romantic caper released on Netflix in 2024 after the "Before" trilogy director penned the script with his star, Glen Powell. (Apparently, a bunch of studios passed on it, which is absurd.) Not only is "Hit Man" a ton of fun, but it's also based (somewhat loosely) on the true story of a Houston college professor who helped the police ensnare anyone looking for a hitman by posing as one (which gained notoriety, and Linklater's attention, when Skip Hollandsworth published an article of the same name in Texas Monthly in 2001), making it even wilder. So, where does Arjona come in?

Powell leads the film as Gary Johnson, a psychology and philosophy professor at a university in New Orleans who, like the subject of Hollandsworth's article, works with the New Orleans police department by recording people looking for hitmen. When an undercover detective named Jasper (Austin Amelio) ends up the subject of an internal investigation and suspended, Gary has to step in and pretend to be a hitman willing to kill for pay in Jasper's stead, and to say the guy gets really into his new gig is an understatement. (Personally, my favorite of Gary's costumes is the one that closely resembles actor Tilda Swinton, which we only see in a montage.) Arjona's character, Madison, then tries to hire Gary, now masquerading as a smooth talker named Ron, to kill her horrible husband ... but instead, "Ron" and Madison end up involved, even though Madison thinks Ron is a contract killer and his name isn't Ron, it's Gary.

"Hit Man" is an unbelievable delight — really, it's one of my favorite films that came out in 2024 — and if you loved Arjona in "Andor," you definitely need to add this one to your watchlist. So, how did "Hit Man" fare with critics when it dropped on Netflix?