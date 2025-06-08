Michelle Monaghan Had One Worry Before Joining The White Lotus Cast

As one of three friends on a girls' trip, the glamorous Jaclyn felt like a major departure for Monaghan. She explained that she was worried about bleaching her hair blonde and maintaining it over several months of filming in Thailand, but celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham flew back and forth between the U.S. and Thailand to keep her hair healthy and the right shade of blonde. That sounds like the kind of thing Monaghan's character might do, and probably helped her embrace the role a bit more. She told People:

"It was so fun being Jaclyn, because Jaclyn is such a departure from me specifically in terms of look. She likes the makeup, she likes the pink tan, she likes the blonde hair. It's done. She does herself up. And so it was just a really very fun role too, to inhabit."

By having Cunningham help with her hair, she was able to go back to her dark, natural color after filming ended and reported no issues with her hair's health. Maybe HBO needs to get her on board on "House of the Dragon" and see if we can do something about all of those sketchy wigs. It would be a lot of fun to see Jaclyn visit the White Lotus again in the future, too, so maybe Cunningham will get another chance to maintain Monaghan's locks in another exotic locale in an upcoming season. Characters can always return, as long as they're not dead, so why not?