5 Characters Who Could Return In The White Lotus Season 4

After season 3 of "The White Lotus" wrapped up its run in April 2025, fans started thinking about the forthcoming fourth season ... and shortly before the Thailand-set finale of that third season aired, the cast and crew participated in an oral history about the series (in The Hollywood Reporter) that brought up an interesting point. Could some characters from the anthology's first two seasons, which were set in Hawai'i and Italy, come back for the fourth outing? Maybe!

Season 3 star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays privileged twentysomething Saxon Ratliff, brought up some fan chatter to showrunner and creator Mike White, saying, "I've heard rumors of them doing an all-star season." White's response? "I'd love to do that." If I might be permitted to bring up White's time on "Survivor" — as I am wont to do — this is actually perfectly in line with the reality competition show hosted by Jeff Probst, which frequently features casts with returning players, fan favorites, and even an entire season's worth of winners vying for their second or third victory (specifically, season 40, which is aptly titled "Winners at War").

As it turns out, Schwarzenegger actually had some ideas. "They could get all the douche guys in one hotel together," he mused. "Mike said that one day, when we were on set, he was like, 'Oh my God, it'd be so good to get you, Jake Lacy [who appears in season 1 as Shane Patton] and Theo James [Cameron Sullivan in season 2] in the same room.'" Max and HBO content head Casey Bloys, who was also present for the interview, was totally into the idea too: "Maybe Molly Shannon's character [Kitty Patton, Shane's mother in season 1] and Victoria Ratliff [Parker Posey in season 3] know each other? There are so many connections between all these awful people."

So, who should come back and stay at a different White Lotus property? Who could come back, considering that at least one person dies each season? Let's look at some possibilities.