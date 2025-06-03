Why Carra Patterson's Kaya Blanke Left Elsbeth As A Series Regular

Keeping series regulars can be a tough task for popular TV programs, as the shape of a show can change from year to year and season to season. "Elsbeth" has been a hit for CBS and one of the few new shows on the network to get the full support of the larger company, unlike other unlucky TV detectives, after a dynamite first entry on broadcast TV. But, season 2 had a big surprise in store when Carra Patterson's NYPD officer Kaya Blanke stepped away from series regular duties on the show. Now, it's not all doom and gloom for Kaya on "Elsbeth," as she'll be a guest star on season 3 of the CBS procedural. Deadline obtained a statement from Patterson about her departure from "Elsbeth" following season 2, episode 19, "I've Got A Little List," and it reaffirms that Kaya will be around, just not as much of an everyday force on the show. As Patterson explained:

"My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same, but we will see Kaya again – fans will find out what she's been up to in her new role as 'Detective' next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell [Pierce, Captain Wagner]. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support."

In the world of the show, this is a moment of mixed emotions for the officer, as she has been promoted to an undercover agent and the opportunity to be part of the special task force in Washington, DC, is too good to pass up. Still, it's hard leaving the friends she's made behind to start something new, and that makes Kaya even more relatable for all the people watching out there. For what it's worth, some actors actually prefer recurring roles over series regular spots.