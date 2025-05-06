Chase Masterson Preferred Being A Recurring Actor On Star Trek For A Good Reason

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" only had eight central cast members listed as its regulars in the opening credits, but by the end of its seventh and final season, it had no fewer than 30 members in its ensemble. Like on "The Simpsons," all of the supporting players on "Deep Space Nine" expanded as the series went on, with many of them getting story arcs of their own. Actors like Andrew J. Robinson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Marc Alaimo, Max Grodénchik, Aron Eisenberg, Louise Fletcher, and Jeffrey Combs may have only technically played recurring characters, but they were just as important to the sweeping narrative of "Deep Space Nine" as the main cast.

Case in point: Chase Masterson played a character named Leeta, a Bajoran woman who worked in Quark's Bar. Leeta was a dabo girl, hired to spin a Ferengi roulette wheel and look pretty. She was first introduced in the third season episode "Explorers" (May 8, 1995), flirting with the handsome young Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig). She and Dr. Bashir would date briefly, before she dumped him in favor of the seemingly half-witted Ferengi Rom (Grodénchik). By the end of the series, Rom would prove that he actually has a great deal of business acumen, and he and Leeta would marry. Overall, Leeta only appeared on 16 episodes on "Deep Space Nine," but she left an impression, becoming a notable part of "Star Trek" lore.

Masterson loved this about Leeta. Not that she was a part of Trek lore, but that she only appeared in 16 episodes. Being a main character on "Deep Space Nine," the actress felt, would have jeopardized her entire work schedule. As a supporting player, she was allowed the time and the leeway to play other kinds of roles and expand her craft. She talked about her concurrent non-Trek roles in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, and how happy she was to be able to exit the "Star Trek" set when she needed to.