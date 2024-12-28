Chase Masterson's Favorite Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episode

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is kind of an odd entry in the "Star Trek" franchise, as no one boldly goes much of anywhere and the series focuses heavily on war (something franchise creator Gene Roddenberry was explicitly against). Despite these apparent setbacks, "Deep Space Nine" is one of the best "Star Trek" shows ever made and features an incredible and diverse cast of characters that provide very unusual perspectives for a "Star Trek" series. "Deep Space Nine" also has characters that hail from outside of the Federation (including Bajorans from their nearby planet, a Cardassian tailor/spy, and a whole mess of Ferengi), which helps to make the show feel unique from its more Starfleet-focused brethren.

Among the characters who brought a bit of fun and sweetness to "Deep Space Nine" was Leeta, played by Chase Masterson. Leeta was a Bajoran who worked at Quark's (Armin Shimerman) bar as a dabo girl, in addition to occasionally selling jumja sticks (a sticky Bajoran treat) on the promenade. Though she started out dating Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig), she eventually ended up marrying Quark's brother Rom (Max Grodénchik), which meant she became a part of the big Ferengi clan. But which episode stood out most to Masterson?

In 2011 article for StarTrek.com where she answered fan questions, Masterson shared that her favorite episode to film was also one of the most entertaining to watch: season 7's "Take Me Out to the Holosuite."