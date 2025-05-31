A Star Wars Legend Makes A Very Sneaky Cameo In Andor Season 2
"Andor" overall was quite unlike anything in the "Star Wars" universe before it. A two-season gritty, galactic political drama chronicling the rise of the Rebellion and leading directly up to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," it's by far the most adult this franchise has ever been. It also wasn't big on cameos or things of that nature, which is the main reason why we didn't see a young Princess Leia, for example. But that doesn't mean there weren't some cameos to look out for; they were just hidden in plain sight.
One of the most impossible to spot cameos came about in "Andor" season 2, episode 4 (titled "Ever Been to Ghorman?"), which helps set the stage for the Ghorman massacre we see in episode 8 (titled "Who Are You?"). In the episode, Cassian (Diego Luna) is tasked with scouting out the people of Ghorman, who are planning to rebel against the Empire. Before he heads to the planet, though, he's given a fake identity via an earpiece, with an off-screen voice feeding him the pertinent details. That voice was provided by none other than Sam Witwer, aka the voice of Darth Maul on various animated series and a "Star Wars" legend in his own right.
"Your name is Varian Skye. You moved to the fashion district where you found work as an assistant designer," the voice says. Witwer's voice, however, is distorted enough so that it's tough to recognize that it is indeed him providing Cassian with these important details. So, even though we never see Witwer on screen, he does have a key role to play in this episode.
It's worth pointing out that Witwer also had a brief but important cameo in "Andor" season 1, episode 7, playing the stormtrooper who arrests Cassian.
Andor season 2 adds to Sam Witwer's impressive Star Wars resume
Witwer might not be a name that most folks recognize instantly, but he's certainly someone who fans of the "Star Wars" franchise will know from his work. The actor got his start in a galaxy far, far away by voicing Starkiller/Galen Marek, aka Darth Vader's secret apprentice, in the "Force Unleashed" video games. And while those games are no longer canon, it was the start of a long relationship between Witwer and Lucasfilm.
Indeed, most "Star Wars" fans know Witwer primarily as the voice of Darth Maul on "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." After being cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," Darth Maul was left for dead by Palpatine. However, upon dropping the "Darth" part of his name, Maul made his return to the galaxy in "The Clone Wars" season 3, becoming a hugely important part of the show. Witwer, in turn, helped bring a lot of depth to the fan-favorite character, later reprising the role once again in "Rebels" (where Maul ultimately met his demise).
Witwer also has the distinction of being one of the few actors who has portrayed Palpatine over the years, having voiced the leader of the Empire in "The Force Unleashed," "Star Wars Battlefront," and several other video games over the years. Witwer is very much one of those actors who has become part of the fabric of "Star Wars," not unlike Warwick Davis (who played Wicket the Ewok in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," only to return as several other characters over the years as well).
Witwer's legacy within the franchise will continue next year as he's returning once again as Maul for the animated series "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," which was announced during this year's Star Wars Celebration. This series will pick up in the aftermath of "The Clone Wars," filling in some crucial gaps in the character's overall timeline.
"Andor" is streaming now on Disney+.