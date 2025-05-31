A Star Wars Legend Makes A Very Sneaky Cameo In Andor Season 2

"Andor" overall was quite unlike anything in the "Star Wars" universe before it. A two-season gritty, galactic political drama chronicling the rise of the Rebellion and leading directly up to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," it's by far the most adult this franchise has ever been. It also wasn't big on cameos or things of that nature, which is the main reason why we didn't see a young Princess Leia, for example. But that doesn't mean there weren't some cameos to look out for; they were just hidden in plain sight.

One of the most impossible to spot cameos came about in "Andor" season 2, episode 4 (titled "Ever Been to Ghorman?"), which helps set the stage for the Ghorman massacre we see in episode 8 (titled "Who Are You?"). In the episode, Cassian (Diego Luna) is tasked with scouting out the people of Ghorman, who are planning to rebel against the Empire. Before he heads to the planet, though, he's given a fake identity via an earpiece, with an off-screen voice feeding him the pertinent details. That voice was provided by none other than Sam Witwer, aka the voice of Darth Maul on various animated series and a "Star Wars" legend in his own right.

Sam Witwer's secret cameo in ANDOR Season 2 As Cassian gets ready to leave Coruscant for Ghorman, he corresponds with a person via an earpiece, who is voiced by Sam Witwer. Watch/listen below.... pic.twitter.com/kSPuUIBpbp — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 1, 2025

"Your name is Varian Skye. You moved to the fashion district where you found work as an assistant designer," the voice says. Witwer's voice, however, is distorted enough so that it's tough to recognize that it is indeed him providing Cassian with these important details. So, even though we never see Witwer on screen, he does have a key role to play in this episode.

It's worth pointing out that Witwer also had a brief but important cameo in "Andor" season 1, episode 7, playing the stormtrooper who arrests Cassian.