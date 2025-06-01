Karate Kid: Legends Lacks One Thing That Made Netflix's Cobra Kai So Satisfying

This article contains spoilers for "Karate Kid: Legends."

In 1984, John G. Avildsen's "The Karate Kid" was one of the best family movies around, and for the past 40 years, nothing has been able to keep it down. The series of films revolving around teenagers overcoming the obstacles in their lives through martial arts has somehow managed to evade obscurity by switching up the formula. Even the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith ended up being a pretty good movie in its own right. But let's be real. The only reason "The Karate Kid" franchise is still as prominent as it is today is because of "Cobra Kai."

The YouTube Red turned Netflix sensation is quite the anomaly. There were so many ways in which a legacy sequel series to an '80s phenomenon could have gone sour. But "Cobra Kai" struck hard by pushing those tropes to such an absurd degree that it circled back around to being shockingly endearing — for the most part. Not only did it make the less-than-stellar sequels feel meaningful, but it also transformed Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) from a run-of-the-mill teenage bully into the series' most interesting character. You would think that six seasons of a television series would have wrung every bit of juice out of the "Karate Kid" franchise, but alas, here comes another legacy sequel.

"Karate Kid: Legends" seeks to tie the 1984 and 2010 films together, while still telling a brand new story, and it's a pretty crushing disappointment. Ben Wang proves he has charisma and is undoubtedly going to be a star in the coming years, but the film doesn't do him any favors. It's a mostly forgettable reboot catered to TikTok attention spans that buckles under the weight of its own unfocused mediocrity. /Film's Witney Seibold was more positive on it than I was in his review.

Part of what made "Cobra Kai" a successful branch of the "Karate Kid" bonsai tree was its balance of fleshing out stories between the legacy cast and the new kids on the mat, which is very much something this film struggles with. I'm a sucker for this silly, silly franchise and yet, "Legends" misses the mark, especially when it comes to its antagonists.