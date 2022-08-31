Almost Everyone Hates The Karate Kid Part III, Except Villain Thomas Ian Griffith

Ask any "Karate Kid" fan for a ranking of all the films in the franchise and one thing you'll almost always hear is how bad "The Karate Kid Part III" is. The first film introduced us to the relationship between Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and got a ton of people into martial arts. The second film was a lovely tale of redemption and forgiveness set in Okinawa. The third? Well, there was karate, but it seemed like all the lessons from the first two films were undone, and logic was non-existent.

Daniel forgets about only fighting when necessary. The apartment he lived in is being renovated and he and Mr. Miyagi are somehow homeless, so he spends his entire college fund on a bonsai shop. He rappels halfway down a cliff to get a MacGuffin special bonsai tree that Miyagi somehow planted there long ago. Oh, and then there is the villain, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who is over the top in so many ways. He is a Vietnam vet (despite the fact that this is impossible) who served with John Kreese (Martin Kove), wealthy beyond belief, and dead set on destroying the life of a teenage stranger who upset his war buddy. Also, his business is toxic waste and his company is called Dynatox. You see where this is going.

One can understand why Ralph Macchio has often stated that he, like so many viewers, doesn't like the film at all. I recently participated in a roundtable interview with Griffith, where he was asked about that film and whether its inclusion in "Cobra Kai" has changed his perspective on it. His answer might surprise you.