Severance Spin-Off & Merchandise Chances Addressed By Ben Stiller

Your outie enjoys gobbling up as much of "Severance" as they can possibly get, to paraphrase a certain Lumon wellness counselor. Exactly how much, however, remains open for discussion. Season 2 came to a heart-stopping close just a few months ago, leaving viewers everywhere bursting with questions. Chief among them: When the heck can we expect more of the hit Apple TV+ original series, how much longer will it go on for, and is the show's creative team planning on turning this idiosyncratic story about work/life balance into a full-fledged franchise in its own right? We already know that season 3 has been officially confirmed and that it will come around far more quickly than the widely-publicized gap of three years between the first and second installments. Otherwise, creator Dan Erickson and executive producer/director Ben Stiller have stayed mum on most other details.

That cone of silence is finally being lifted ... just a smidge, for whatever that may be worth. In an interview with Variety (timed very shrewdly to this year's Emmy eligibility window, which ends on May 31 before voting commences in June), both Stiller and star Adam Scott opened up about their experience working on the show and their plans for its future. True to form, Stiller didn't bite on questions about how far the series' writing team currently is with season 3, the total number of seasons planned, and that all-consuming concern of whether John Turturro's fan-favorite character Irving B., last seen skipping town with his dog on a train, will ever return. But Stiller proved slightly more forthcoming when it came to the idea of potential "Severance" spin-off shows. As he put it:

"There are two specific ideas — that I won't tell you — that we've talked about internally as possible spin-off ideas."