Why Everyone In Severance Drives Old Cars, According To The Show's Creator

The world of "Severance" might look similar to our own, but a closer peek at its technology adds layers to the show's central mystery. The most glaringly obvious example of this is the computers used by the Microdata Refinement (MDR) team on the severed floor at Lumon Industries, which appear more retrofuturistic than dystopian. This might not make sense at first, as Lumon has mastered the ethically dubious, highly controversial severance procedure, highlighting the technological leaps that have already been achieved by this society. But the computers used to carry out the "mysterious and important" work at Lumon aren't sleek or ergonomic — they're nostalgic, almost surreal in design, with a bulky trackball lodged beside the dual-toned keyboard. The narrative themes of corporate hegemony and manipulation (which were partly inspired by "The Stanley Parable") can be gleaned solely from these designs, as these keyboards feature every button except CTRL and ESC.

Another jarring bit of technology we see at Lumon is the psychological torture device in the Break Room, which doesn't look threatening or ominous at first glance. The mood is set right after an employee enters, as they are met with a long, dark hallway that is barely wide enough for one person. This induced anxiety and claustrophobia is followed by a simple setup: a dimly lit table set up that looks like an interrogation chamber, with a transparent projector screen displaying the words that need to be spoken over and over. There are no sophisticated probes/machines used to hurt the employee, but a horrible psychological tactic is used to ensure that even the strongest minds break and shatter. Once again, a false sense of security is created via a technological setup that evokes twisted nostalgia and ominous simplicity.

However, this technological dissonance exists even outside Lumon, as every character is seen driving cars that can only be termed old-school and retro. Series creator Dan Erickson shed some light on this important worldbuilding detail, so let's unpack it.