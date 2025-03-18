Dan Erickson's freaky dystopian drama "Severance" takes place in the perpetually snowy town of Kier, a remote city located ... well, it could be anywhere in the world. Fall we know, Kier a remote, deliberately isolated village under the control of Lumon Industries, a mysterious corporate monolith located in the center of town. The work that Lumon does is mysterious and important, but "Severance" has remained coy about just what it does, exactly. The show follows a quartet of workers in the "macrodata refinement" department, and it's their job to scan an unexplained database of numbers looking for clusters that make them feel fearful. They then sort the fearful numbers into a file. This, it seems, is contributing to Lumon in some way.

Of course, the premise of the show is that the Lumon workers have been medically "severed," that is: when they enter their basement workspace, they lose all memories of their outside lives. At the end of the day, when they exit, they regain their original memories but lose all memories of their workday. This bifurcates their personalities, with one person, their "outie" only remembering their home life and their "innie" only remembering the office. Their work-life balance is aggressively enforced thanks to a sci-fi device implanted in their brains.

As the show has progressed (it's finishing up its second season as of this writing), Lumon has become more threatening and strange. They worship a Henry Ford-type figure named Kier Eagan (the town was named after him), and their work involves goats (!), but also strange forms of psychological torture. The Lumon building, as a result, has become more and more terrifying with each passing episode. It is a wicked edifice devoted to corporate soullessness.

And it's real! The Lumon building is played by the Bell Labs Holmdel Complex, located in Holmdel, New Jersey. It's about a one-hour drive from Manhattan.