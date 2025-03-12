Salt's Neck: Severance Season 2 Episode 8's Filming Location Explained

Don't swing by the coastal — and fictional — town of Salt's Neck if you're not current on season 2 of "Severance," because this article contains spoilers!

In the eighth episode of its second season, Dan Erickson's critically adored series "Severance" took audiences far, far away from the severed floor at Lumon Industries — where we usually spend time with Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and, until his recent "firing," Irving B. (John Turturro) — so that viewers could finally reunite with Harmony Cobel, the pivotal yet mysterious character played by Oscar winner Patricia Arquette. In the episode, titled "Sweet Vitriol," Harmony goes back to what we learn is her hometown, a chilly and run-down coastal hamlet called Salt's Neck. So where is Salt's Neck in real life, considering that no such town exists in the United States?

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Company, or CBC, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador served as the filming location for "Sweet Vitriol" — and specifically, the "Severance" team shot in the small town of Bonavista. Yahoo! also reported on the episode's filming location and said that the show's creative team sought advice from Edith Sampson, director of the Sir William Ford Coaker Heritage Foundation in Canada, for specific filming locations. The outlet also reported that The Drippy Pot, a cafe where Harmony meets up with her old friend Hampton (James Le Gros), is a real café called the Bicycle Picnics Café in Bonavista.

Ben Stiller, who produces the series and often directs episodes — including "Sweet Vitriol" — also explained his decision to shoot in Bonavista on the show's accompanying podcast "The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott." As Stiller explained, "The thing about the terrain in Newfoundland is it's rugged and beautiful, but it's not the scale, it is not like somewhere like Iceland or Greenland or something like that where it's gigantic mountains. It's a little bit smaller, but it's still as beautiful in its own way."