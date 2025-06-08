The Bones Writers' Room Followed A Unique Process At First

"Bones" began in 2005 with a pilot that included scenes plucked from real life. The series was, after all, only loosely based on Dr. Kathy Reichs' book series, and needed to find inspiration elsewhere to flesh out its own take on the world of Temperance Brennan, whose backstory had to be told in just one single episode. In order to do so, the show's writers developed a unique way of crafting episodes.

In the early days of "Bones," show creator Hart Hanson spoke to UGO about the writing process on the show, revealing it to be slightly different from the typical writers' room approach. Asked if the writing stage was any different from other series, Hanson said, "A little different. Instead of a room of all of the writers, we tend to break up into smaller groups and work out each outline." The creator went on to detail how the writers "storyboard" the show in this way, with small groups developing outlines of episodes before "the writers go off to write the outline on their own and then get through to a first draft." He continued:

"Because of the speed with which we're moving, the writers aren't getting to do as many drafts as I'd like before I have to take it away. It's always tricky figuring out the show while you're on the move."

Typically, a story would be broken by the writers' room as a whole before an episode is assigned to a specific writer to produce a first draft. This would then be brought back to the group, who would refine it, before further drafts are produced. On "Bones," it seems Hanson wanted to do away with the initial stage of having all the writers contribute to the outline, instead leaving writers with the task of developing the outline and writing the first draft without input from the entire writing staff.