A Classic Video Game Inspired One Of Black Mirror's Most Underrated Episodes

Season 5 of "Black Mirror" is rarely ranked among the show's best, but it does contain at least one underrated gem: "Striking Vipers." That's the videogame episode where two seemingly-straight guys accidentally end up having a digital affair. This episode takes a cue from previous standout episodes like "The Entire History of You," in that it understands that it's not enough to just have a cool sci-fi premise; you also have to have a compelling character journey that feels real regardless of whatever social critique you're trying to make.

In "Striking Vipers," the messy relationship between Danny (Anthony Mackie) and Karl (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is so awkward and riveting that you can easily forget a major hole in the episode's sci-fi premise: why would a VR fighting game come with a hyper-realistic sex option programmed into it? Showrunner Charlie Brooker has no real answer to this question, but he did at least offer his explanation for the idea.

"The germ for the idea came from the fighting game 'Tekken,'" Brooker explained in a 2019 interview. If you've ever heard two guys playing 'Tekken' or 'Street Fighter,' it sounds like a sadomasochistic sex scene. They go 'oof, ahhh, argh, yes, YESSS'." It turns out the videogame fighting is to Charlie Brooker what tennis is to director Luca Guadagnino: a very handy metaphor for sex itself.