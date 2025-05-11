A Fan-Favorite Black Mirror Episode Features Two YouTube Gaming Cameos

There's a lot to love about "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the first official sequel episode in the anthology show "Black Mirror." The episode, which largely takes place inside a virtual-reality video game, features main characters who are digital clones trapped inside it. When they get killed in the game, they die for real. Contributing to this problem is that "Infinity" is an online, multiplayer game, which means the gang is constantly coming across real-life players who don't understand that the stakes are real for them.

For most viewers, the "real" players feel like a fun satire of the real-life gaming community. Most of the gamers are young, kind of rude, and still live with their parents. (Not that there's anything wrong with that last part, although we do wish Jonathan would be nicer to his mother.) But for viewers who also watch gaming streamers in their spare time, two of those gamers in the show made for a fun surprise. During the final act, when the crew is being attacked by a swarm of angry gamers, two of them are played by popular real-life streamers.

One of them is Daniel Middleton, AKA DanTDM, best known for his commentary on games like "Minecraft" and "Roblox." The other is Thomas Simons, AKA TommyInnit, also well-known for his "Minecraft" streams. Both are British streamers, so it makes sense that the mostly-British "Black Mirror" would get them on board over some of the other popular streamers out there.

What's especially fun about their cameos is that the episode shows their characters' gamertags on the bottom of the screen, making it clear that TommyInnit and DanTDM aren't just playing fictional characters; they're playing themselves. Both streamers (and presumably all their followers) canonically exist within the "Black Mirror" universe, or at the very least the "USS Callister" universe.