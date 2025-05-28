Elio's Chipper Space Slug Glordon Is A New Contender For Pixar's Cutest Character

Boo from "Monsters Inc.," Baby Dory from "Finding Dory," Jack-Jack from "The Incredibles," Dot from "A Bug's Life," Squirt from "Finding Nemo," the titular "WALL-E" — these are just some of the cutest characters to come from Pixar Animation. But when "Elio" arrives in theaters this summer, we'll be adding Glordon the chipper space slug to this list.

Pixar's "Elio" follows the titular 11-year old boy (Yonas Kibreab), who has always felt a little out of place on Earth. After his parents died when he was young, he was placed in the care of his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña), an Air Force Major who put her astronaut aspirations on hold to care for her nephew. Though she loves him to the moon and back, Elio still feels like a burden, and his only reprieve is the hope that one day he can be abducted by aliens and find a place where he feels a sense of belonging.

So, you can imagine Elio's excitement when he's abducted by aliens and taken to an interplanetary space station known as the Communiverse, an otherworldly locale in space that had Pixar using new technology to bring it to life. Of course, Elio gets in a little over his head when he pretends to be the leader of Earth and tries his hand at standing up to Grigon, the warlord rule of the planet Hylurg, who has just been denied membership to the Communiverse (largely due to his aggression and hot temper). But that's also how he meets his new best friend: Glordon.

Glordon may look like a terrifying lamprey with no eyes and a mouth full of seemingly endless rows of teeth, but he's the cutest, squishiest, most tender little guy, and he's made all the more adorable by young voice actor Remy Edgerly. Delightful, friendly, and eager to be used as a bargaining chip, even though he may not fully understand what that means, Glordon is certainly going to be a fan favorite character, and bringing him to life was a little bit of a challenge.