The Best Episode Of Gunsmoke, According To IMDB

Television westerns often skewed toward a younger demographic with the likes of kid-friendly cowboy figures like "Roy Rogers" and "Hopalong Cassidy." Audiences were conditioned to see more adult westerns on the big screen. But everything changed on September 10, 1955 when famed movie star John Wayne introduced viewers to a television western series with a more mature bent: "Gunsmoke." The CBS period drama became a smash hit sensation, which not only garnered a then-record breaking 20 seasons, but paved the path for shows like "Bonanza," "Rawhide," and "The Wild Wild West"

Plenty of things changed on "Gunsmoke" over its two-decade span on the air, but the one constant throughout its entire run was the viability of its lead star. James Arness would appear in just about every episode as Marshal Matt Dillon, the lawman of Dodge City, Kansas who often found himself in all sorts of confrontations that he would be tasked with resolving. Although Arness initially doubted his acting skills during the beginning of the series, he grew into the role and it would essentially define his career.

The ratings on a series' IMDb page doesn't always hold much critical weight, as they can often be tampered with by users orchestrating campaigns to sway it either way, whether they've actually seen the show or not. In this case, it stands to chance that the IMDb ratings for "Gunsmoke" are slightly more trustworthy given that it appeals to an older demographic. If you're looking to watch the series' best episodes, you have a long journey ahead of you. After all, "Gunsmoke" has over 635 adventures to its name, in addition to five television movies. That's a lot to sift through. At the top of the board, however, is a truly great episode that presents Marshal Dillon with one of his greatest moral dilemmas.