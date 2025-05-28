Madame Web's Canceled Popcorn Buckets Reveal Major Cut Marvel Connections

Second only to "Morbius" in the dreaded "horrible movies about characters that are only relevant because they have connections to Spider-Man" category, "Madame Web" seemed like one of the final films of the superhero era when it arrived in 2024. Deeply disliked by critics and only barely tolerated by viewers, the origin story of Dakota Johnson's titular seer figure (plus a couple of spider-heroes played by Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced), "Madame Web" initially seemed to struggle with passing the $100 million box office milestone. While it did ultimately end up barely clearing that hurdle, its production budget of $80 million means that it was a solid flop — both commercially and critically.

All of this almost certainly contributed to the apparent death of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU), which has been eerily silent since "Kraven the Hunter" dropped (and flopped) in 2024. With Sony's superhero franchise taking hit after hit, it's no wonder that the assorted teases of it being connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have never really amounted to much ... and a new revelation about a scrapped "Madame Web" popcorn bucket with numerous MCU jokes strongly suggests that the powers that be decided to pump the breaks on excess MCU/SSU connection teases well before that movie even premiered.

The news of the canceled "Madame Web" popcorn bucket and a similarly themed cup comes from Reddit, where the images of these products are also available for viewing. According to redditor u/Chemistry11, they used to work for a company that made these tie-in products. However, the buckets and cups were nixed at the last minute and eventually destroyed.

