Ken Curtis Had To Follow One Condition To Play Festus On Gunsmoke

Curtis was a relatively clean shaven man in most of his screen roles prior to nabbing the gig on "Gunsmoke." It's almost jarring to look at if you've only ever seen him as Festus. In fact, it was so confusing that a reader of the Akron Beacon Journal in 1964 had rung into the newspaper to see because she wasn't sure if the clean-shaven Curtis in the '60s action series "Ripcord" was the son of the actor playing Festus on "Gunsmoke" who also happened to share the same name. They're one and the same, actually. Curtis had used his scruff when he shot his first appearance on the CBS western drama, which he believes is part of the reason why he was brought into the fold, and it was something he was told he had to keep and never shave off (via MeTV):

"Sometimes I think I got the role because I've got the mangiest beard in Hollywood. At first, I felt grubby. Now I'm used to it. I don't even think about it when I'm out in public— not until I notice people staring at me."

To Curtis' credit, his bristle lends a lived-in quality to the character. His presence in the show would bring an entirely different energy without it. Festus, after all, originated on "Gunsmoke" as a hillbilly who presented himself as slightly unkempt, always scratching away at his bristles. It became a staple of the Dodge City deputy, yet it's rather ironic that the character's demeanor originated in John Ford's seminal western classic "The Searchers," albeit without the beard or dirty apparel.

The singer turned actor would star in a number of Ford features like "The Horse Soldiers" and "How the West Was Won," yet couldn't seem to lock down any meaningful leading roles. In a surprising turn of events, Curtis' delegation from failed leading man to comedic relief sidekick wasn't so much a downgrade, but an opportunity to have a good time playing someone silly (via MeTV):

"There's too much sameness to a leading man. I can have fun with Festus Haggen, but playing Jim Buckley on 'Ripcord' got to be a drag."

If Curtis' idea of having fun is being on 306 episodes of television, then I'd say he found what he wanted. The actor wouldn't return for the "Gunsmoke" television movies, but he would reunite with Arness in a guest role on the "How the West Was Won" television series where he, indeed, had the beard.

Every episode of "Gunsmoke" is currently streaming on Pluto TV.