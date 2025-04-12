How To Listen To The Original Gunsmoke Radio Show

Television westerns used to skew towards a younger demographic with kid-friendly cowboys like Roy Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy dominating that frontier, but everything changed in 1955. Only a few days after "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp" premiered on ABC, it was CBS that truly changed the landscape in the form of the western drama "Gunsmoke" (via MeTV). The series was a risky gamble with the network but proved to be one of its greatest success stories, running for a then-unprecedented 635 episode run across 20 seasons.

For over two decades, "The Thing from Another World" star James Arness made a name for himself as Marshal Matt Dillion, the protector of Dodge City. The role would go on to become the touchstone of his career, but it's easy to forget that there was initially some resistance on account of the popularity of the show's auditory predecessor.

About three years earlier, "Gunsmoke" had originated as a radio show with William Conrad as Marshall Dillon, Georgia Ellis as Kitty, Howard McNear as Doc, and Parley Baer as Chester. It ran for 480 episodes over the course of a decade. Sometimes, a more successful adaptation can make the source material that much harder to find, especially with older radio programs. In this case, however, the good folks at Old Time Radio have not only preserved and restored 476 half-hour episodes for your listening pleasure but have made them available for free on Spotify, YouTube, and their website.

Even with four episodes missing (4, 8, 9, and 10), it's heartening to know that someone out there is dedicated to preserving these important media landmarks of the past.