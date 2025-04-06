Why Milburn Stone Wanted To Keep Violence In Gunsmoke

Every principal cast member on the CBS western drama "Gunsmoke" had their part to play, and for the most part, they maintained their small screen occupations over the course of their tenures. If trouble ever came to the Long Branch Saloon, Amanda Blake's (unmarried) Miss Kitty was always thrust in the middle of it. Should an outsider present a threat to the folks of Dodge City, James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon was often the purveyor of justice. But Milburn Stone's Galen Adams, otherwise referred to as Doc, was always front and center whenever someone fell ill or needed a bullet pulled out of them.

Where most of the "Gunsmoke" characters are proficient at taking lives, Doc is saddled with the greater responsibility of saving them. Stone was the only other actor in the "Gunsmoke" lineup, besides Arness, who was present throughout its staggering 20-season run. He brought a grandfatherly approach to the role, often alternating between a sly grouch and a kind-hearted soul that makes him one of Dodge City's most trusted fixtures. It's easy to be a bit of a grouch when you're pulling lead out of bodies over the course of 600 episodes.

Throughout the '60s, there were fluctuations when it came to violence on network television, with "Gunsmoke" often being caught in the crossfire. But self-censoring was a sentiment Stone believed was the wrong move, especially in the context of a series that takes place in the days of the wild west (via MeTV):

