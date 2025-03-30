A Hilarious Gunsmoke Outtake Inverses The Series' Classic Opening

The television landscape is always evolving with the times, which is why westerns don't exactly make it to primetime television anymore — if at all. But there was a period where venerated networks like CBS would invest in programs such as "The Wild Wild West," "Have Gun, Will Travel," and the Clint Eastwood-starring vehicle "Rawhide." Having grown up in the presence of my father, of whom westerns were as vital as water, I became intimately familiar with most of them.

The titan among these titles, however, was "Gunsmoke," which stayed on the air for an unprecedented 20 seasons as the longest-running western series of all time on any network.

If there's any image that sums up the series' iconography, it's the showdown intro that remained a "Gunsmoke" staple for its first 12 seasons. It set the tone for the kind of peril James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon would get himself into every week, as he faced down an unidentifiable man in black, played by technical advisor Arvo Ojala. Various iterations of the Front Street duel were shot throughout the series' tenure. It's notable that Dillon would always emerge as the victor.

When "Gunsmoke" went to color in its 12th season, a new showdown was filmed on the CBS Studio City lot. It's hard to look at it the same way again though considering a hilarious outtake that accompanied the shoot. In it, Dillon squares off against his opponent as per usual. But instead of coming out on top, the poor Marshal draws his pistol and loses, keeling over dead on his back.

