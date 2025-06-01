Is Swarm Based On A True Story? The Truth Behind Its Disturbing Inspirations

In "Swarm" episode 6, the narrative switches and we see a true crime documentary about Andrea, including a segment where Glover, playing himself, says he's making a series about her life. It's kind of like the Emmy-winning "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N.," which features a television show within the "Atlanta" universe, or the season 4 episode "The Goof Who Sat By the Door." The only difference, however, is that it doesn't just make the show's world feel more lived-in, but it also makes it almost feel real.

With that being said, Dre is not a real person, and the events of "Swarm" are a work of fiction, no matter how much the show tries to confuse viewers. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nabers explained the process behind creating "Swarm" and its almost too-convincing storytelling:

"We did research for months to basically find events within a 2 1/2 year period that we could put our main character into. So, it's really not a work of fiction. We've taken real internet rumors, real murders, and combined them in the narrative of our main character, Dre. Not much of it is fabricated."

So, although Dre isn't real, she is sort of a mixture of real people and real stories of fans who took things too far. The original inspiration for "Swarm" came in part from a since-debunked internet rumor that popped up after the release of Beyoncé's "Lemonade," claiming that a fan named Marissa had died by suicide because she realized that Beyoncé was allegedly being cheated on by her husband, Jay-Z. In "Swarm," Dre's foster sister Marissa (Chloe Bailey) similarly dies by suicide after Dre informs her that her fiancé has been cheating on her, drawing almost directly from that same false rumor.